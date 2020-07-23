Self-Isolation: Raila Makes First Appearance Since Returning From Dubai

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga made his first appearance since entering self-isolation, appearing briefly in a virtual meeting with the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) on Thursday, July 23.

When the ODM leader arrived in Kenya on Sunday, July 12, after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, the party announced that he would spend two weeks in self-isolation away from his usual activities.

Raila briefly checked into a virtual meeting involving his wife Ida Odinga and KFCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ezekiel Mutua among others on the establishment of the Mama Ida Odinga Library and Resource Centre at Ogande Girls’ High School in Homa Bay County.

Raila addressed participants in the meeting, expressing his support for the project expected to cost an estimated Ksh300 million.

The project, meant to empower young girls, is close to Ida’s heart as the centre is to be established at her old high school.

Raila has kept a low profile since he arrived back in the country following what was described as a minor surgery at the Saudi German Hospital Dubai.

Reports indicate that the ODM leader has, however, met a limited number of senior party officials and opposition politicians at his home.

Various figures in the political world including deported lawyer Miguna Miguna and digital strategist Miguna Miguna have attracted criticism over speculation on Raila’s health condition.

Before he returned to the country, his daughter Winnie Odinga sought to shut down rumours that his father was seriously unwell, by sharing a video of an active Odinga up and about after the surgery.

With the two-week self-isolation period elapsing in a matter of days, Raila is expected to return to shaping discourse particularly with the looming Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum.

While the BBI taskforce confirmed that it had completed their work by the end of June, the final report is yet to be made public sparking questions from a section of politicians.

Soy MP Caleb Kositany, a key ally of Deputy President William Ruto, claimed that the delay was occasioned by secret behind-the-scenes negotiation between President Uhuru Kenyatta’s and Raila’s teams to reach a consensus on contentious issues.

ODM Chairman John Mbadi, however, maintained that the report would be unveiled by Uhuru and Raila together once the ODM leader was back to his usual schedule.

Source-kenyans.co.ke