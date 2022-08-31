Uhuru Makes Public Appearance in Mombasa With Azimio Politicians

President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Wednesday, August 31, spotted in Mombasa county, in one of a kind appearance since the August 9, General Election.

In footage seen by Kenyans.co.ke, Uhuru was at Barka Restaurant in Mombasa’s Old Town, where he shared a meal with governor-elect Abdulswamad Nassir.

Also present was out going governor Hassan Ali Joho, Kilifi County Governor Gideon Mung’aro, Nairobi Woman Representative-elect Esther Passaris, former Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege among others.

The Head of State broke the presidential security protocol as he was spotted walking in the streets of Mombasa County. He freely interacted with the members of the public, shaking their hands and taking photos.

President Uhuru Kenyatta spotted in Mombasa County alongside Governor-elect Abdulswamad Nassir and Hassan Joho. pic.twitter.com/l0i2sTu5lM — NairobiLeo.co.ke (@Nairobi_Leo) August 31, 2022

He appeared to be in a jovial mood and even cracked a joke with Abdulswamad. However, he declined an interview with a journalist who was covering the event.

“You want a message, do not worry, we will look for you,” Uhuru told the cameraman.

His appearance comes just a day after the results of the Mombasa gubernatorial election was announced. According to Chege, Uhuru was joining them in commemorating the victory.

“We are excited that he is here with us- we are very happy. He is also celebrating with us the win from Mombasa,” the outgoing Woman Rep. remarked.

The last time the Azimio Council Chairman made a public appearance on official duty was on August 18 when he met religious leaders and hosted American Senator Chris Coons at State House, Nairobi.

On August 13, he met a delegation of election observers from the African Union and Comesa, which briefed him on their observations about the election process.

Uhuru is yet to make a statement about the outcome of the presidential election, neither has he congratulated his deputy, William Ruto for being declared the president-elect.

Azimio candidate Raila Odinga has since filed a petition challenging the outcome of the poll at the Supreme Court. The ruling will be delivered on Monday, September 5.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Uhuru Makes Public Appearance in Mombasa With Azimio Politicians