Help Kenya cancer care to give hope and change lives with free screening Kenya cancer care is a community based organization focusing on free cervical and breast cancer screening to all women in Gatundu North sub county as pilot project. Kenya cancer care gives free prostate cancer screening to all men from 45 years and above. It also provide free HPV vaccine to all the Girls from the age of 10_12 years.

To support this project, kindly send you donation to the number provided above in the flyer. You can also call for any questions.