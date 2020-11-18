Kenyan Woman Fidelina Mwelu faces deportation for Fraud Marriage in US

A Missouri court on Tuesday, November 17 found Fidelina Mwelu Mutisya guilty for her role in a marriage fraud conspiracy.

The 61-year-old from Winchester, Ohio admitted that she participated in a conspiracy as she wedded a US national with the aim of circumventing federal immigration laws.

The marriage in question happened on Friday, June 22, 2007, as she sought to secure permanent residence in the US.

Her marriage was arranged by Delmar Dixon from Kansas City, Missouri, who was also found guilty and convicted in a separate but related case.

Dixon was sentenced to three years in federal prison without parole back in July 2017.

Mutisya was also found to have paid her spouse Ksh 100,000 for the wedding and subsequently agreed to part with Ksh 10,000 per month until the immigration process was complete.

The elderly woman advised her American spouse to deceive investigators that the marriage was legitimate and not to disclose that she paid him money.

During her stay in the US, Mutisya managed to stay on the right side of the saw as the court described her as a lawful resident.

Mutisya faces deportation under federal law, having committed multiple removable offences, including the offence to which she pleaded guilty.

Her deportation and other immigration consequences, however, will be subject to a separate proceeding.

Two other Kenyans Nellie Mbote, 35, Rogers Onyango Guche 39, are being investigated after their marriages were arranged by Dixon.

By IMRAN OTIENO

