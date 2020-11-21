Njoki Ndungu’s mother Victoria Mercy Nyaithiru cremated in Utica, NY

It is with deep sorrow and a sense of acceptance that we announce the death of Victoria Mercy Nyaithiru in the late hours of Saturday 14th November 2020 in Utica, New York.

Mother of Njoki Susanna Ndung’u (SCJ), the late Linda Ndung’u, Tony and Caroline Ng’ang’a Ndung’u and Angie Ndung’u Seegars. Wife of Simon Waiharo Itotia. Grandmother of Annalisa, Semenyi, Trevor, Victoria, Sophie and Laura.

Daughter of Gati Silva and Esther Wanjiru Paul. Grand Daughter of Victoria Rebecca Nyaithiru and Paul Semenye of King William’s Town (SA). Sister of the late David Martin Mbatia and Rose Mbatia, and the late Eva Wanjiku. Cousin of Victoria Kabetu, Keziah Waithera, John Kibara, David Kiariejane Mwenja, Josephine Kamau, Jane Chemngorem and the Semenye Family, among others.

Auntie of Moses Njoroge, Esther Wanjiru, Peter Semenye, Nicholas Eli, Matrona Nyaithiru, John Omari, Jeffrey Kariuki, Patrick Semenye.

A private cremation ceremony was held on Thursday 19th November 2020 in Utica, New York, USA.

Virtual memorial service to be held on Saturday 21st November 2020 at 4:30PM (EAT) Kenyan Time) GMT+3/ 8:30AM (USA EST) American Time via www.victorianyaithiru.com where further details can also be found.

