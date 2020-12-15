Anerlisa Muigai: Death Of My sister Tecra Muigai Taught Me Life Is Short.

Keroche Brewery heiress Anerlisa Muigai says the death of her sister Tecra Muigai has taught her that life is short.

Anerlisa said her sister’s death made her realize she needed to be ‘free’.

“Love harder and live life as life is too short…so short it scares me. Let no one tell you how to live,” she explained on Instagram.

Adding, “If you wake up and feel like you want to drive from Nairobi to Kampala, do so. If you feel like switching off your phone, DO SO. If you want to go to the gym at midnight, do so. if you found love and feel like you wanna post your spouse from Monday to Monday, do so.”

According to Anerlisa, who is the Chief Executive of Nero Water Company, people should learn to express how they feel as long as they are not breaking the rules.

“Let no one tell you how to act, what to post, or how to behave. As long as you are not breaking any rules, then do you!!! Express whatever you want!!! #FreeLiving. Have a successful week,” she added.

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

