Tecra Muigai’s boyfriend Omar Lali charged with murder

Omar Lali, the boyfriend of Keroche Breweries heiress Tecra Muigai, has been charged in a Lamu court over her murder.

Tecra died on May 2, 2020 at a private house in Shella, Lamu Island after she fell inside a house she had been staying with Mr Lali.

After the incident, a source said, Tecra was taken to a local dispensary and later airlifted to Nairobi for treatment, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Following her death, Mr Lali was arrested by police on suspicion that he had pushed Ms Muigai to her death.

There were reports that the two had been in an argument before Tecra fell, claims Mr Lali’s lawyer has disputed.

A court in May had rejected an application to continue holding Mr Lali in detention despite an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Lamu Principal Magistrate Allan Temba had refused to extend the pre-trial detention on various grounds.

