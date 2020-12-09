VIDEO: The Top 100 Kenyans who have made a difference in 2020

From a global pandemic to the intriguing game of chess that is our politics, 2020 has been a year like no other.

It is said that the toughest battles bring out the bravest soldiers. Well… this is exactly what happened in Kenya in 2020.

This new normal pushed ordinary Kenyans to do extraordinary things; From programmes to feed the needy during the pandemic to health workers stationed at the battlefront against seemingly insurmountable odds.

We at Kenyans choose to celebrate these everyday heroes. The Olungas and Majimbos of our era. People who have found a way to shine some light during Kenya’s darkest year. We honor heroes who have made a difference countrywide or in their small community; through headline-grabbing moves or silently working behind the scenes.

These are the Top 100 Kenyans 2020.

The glitz and glamour that comes with being a celebrity has been known to corrupt even the kindest of souls.

This makes selfless acts by the likes of Michael Olunga and Lulu Hassan even more endearing to Kenyans. Not forgetting our very own Elsa Majimbo. Who would have thought eating crisps online makes Rihanna your bestie. Her infectious laughter has turned her into a global superstar.

In governance, the Covid-19 pandemic that hit our nation has brought to the forefront leaders that were hitherto unknown.

Ministry of Health officials were thrust into the public limelight by the pandemic. Notably, Dr. Patrick Amoth, the Acting Director General at the Ministry of Health, who CS Mutahi Kagwe counted on to break down the technical dynamics of the virus, was this year named the Vice President of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO).

In enters the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji. One cannot count in one hand alone the number of high-profile cases that the DPP has successfully prosecuted. Most of

these have been long winding corruption cases.

Titans in the field of education were not to be left behind.

During a year that saw schools closed across the board, some exceptional characters stepped up to the plate to ensure Kenya’s future generation weathered the storm.

A good example is Wawira Njiru. Through her ‘Food 4 Education’ program, thousands of disadvantaged kids received care packages across the country.

Kenyan celebrated writer and activist Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o also had a memorable 2020. He was awarded the 31st Catalonia International Prize by the Catalan government for his distinguished and courageous literary work and his defense of the African language.

Teachers from all over the country took up the challenge of taking their craft online to ensure students were up to date with the essentials. For that, we salute the entire teaching fraternity.

In a bid to help cushion the country from the harsh economic effects of the pandemic, Kenya’s

business community rallied together.

With millions of Kenyans laid off during this extraordinary year, several successful corporate titans stepped in.

Dr. James Mwangi, the Group CEO and MD of Equity Group and his family set the pace with a Ksh 300 million donation towards combating the adverse impact of the deadly virus.

Lastly, but definitely not least…Kenyans.co.ke stands up in collective applause for our brave health workers.

Words could never do justice to the sacrifices this group of devoted professionals have made.

Ever since Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced the first Covid-19 case in the country, this group of men and women were christened soldiers.

Posted on the very frontlines and armed with nothing but PPE kits, Kenya’s health workers have taken it upon themselves to save lives at all costs.

At times, as is the case at the frontlines of any war, the going has been extremely rough. Some have contracted the virus others… sadly… have fallen along the way.

However, the troops refused to throw in the towel. Over 52,000 recoveries is a testament to the extraordinary actions of our health workers.

The words of a popular American movie best captures the spirit of the country’s bravest soldiers.

‘We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight! We’re going to live on! We’re going to survive!’

