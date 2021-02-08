Death Announcement and financial support for Margaret Monthe Kisilu

It is with much sorrow and acceptance of God’s will we announce the passing on to glory of Margaret Monthe( Sing’ee) Kisilu from Muthetheni in Machakos county. Margaret fought a good fight against breast cancer for about 3 years, but God called her home on 02/03/2021.

Margaret is the daughter of the late Christopher Kisilu Nguli and the late Joyce Nthenya Kisilu Nguli . She left behind a son who is only 6 years old among other siblings back in Kenya, Winnie Koki Kisilu of New Jersey. Margaret is a niece to Eric Ndaka, Susan Wanza Ndaka, the late Josephine Nthambi Kioko. and Rev. Dr Joseph Okello.

She is first cousin to ; Muoki Ndaka, Muala Ndaka, . Sophie Okello, Sophia Kathuka Mutua-Kioko, Kyalo Kioko, Ndaka Kioko, Ishmael Jalloh, Bruce Mbithi, Kulu Mbithi among others who are residing in the USA.

Margaret’s celebration of life will be held on Friday 02/12/2021 back in Kenya. we are reaching out to you for spiritual and financial support.

We have a balance of 900,000 Shillings for hospital bill and burial expenses. please for your contributions to;

$cashapp Eric Ndaka 301-467-5910, CAPITALONE bank; routing:255071981, acc no: 135-11-26643.

Contacts; Susan Wanza Ndaka; 240-832-7520,

Sophie Okello:859-248-6686, Ben Nzioka;443-5180010, Tom Kombo: 202-439-5896,, Chris Kieti,301-675-5504,

Anna Kioko: 443-531 5896

NDAMBU; 847;571-8735

Mutune Mutisya;; 651-283-8388

Dominic Wambua; 407-361-7239

2 Timothy; 4:7 Margaret, you fought a good fight, you ran the race and kept the faith.

Blessed be the name of the Lord Rest In Peace.

Thank you all for your service

Be blessed

Eric Ndaka

