The New Security Command Centre at Konza Will Benefit You

The New Security Command Centre at Konza Will Benefit You

The journey towards making Kenya a middle income society through Konza smart city has received a key development.

Interior Security CS Dr. Fred Matiangi, officially opened the construction of the Security Command Centre at Konza City on 29th March 2021.

- Advertisement -

To begin with, this state of the art facility which will comprise an Emergency Response Unit, Fire and Police stations. It will have an emphasis on utilizing ICT technologies in policing. Additionally, it will ensure adherence to Kenya Security Standards.

Secondly, this will create economic opportunities envisioned in the Techno City. This will hugely turn around Kenya’s economy. Additionally, it makes it easier for residential and commercial developers to invest massively around the area without any security fear.

Additionally, the University at Konza set to admit its first students in 2023 and the construction of the National Data Center already complete. SGR and SGR Station already complete and with an operational commuter train to the City from Nairobi, investor are assured of reaping capital gains.

About Selim Plains Konza

Invest today at Selim Plains – Konza by Username Investments which is located 15 minutes’ drive from Konza City at a cash offer of Ksh 299,000 only for an eighth acre plot.

These plots for sale in Konza have ready title deeds. The land is also value added with a perimeter fence, estate gate, graded access roads and borehole. Electricity is in the neighbourhood.

Reviews from other customers

“Great customer care, flexibility in payments and very professional.I would recommend them any day”, Sylvia Ngechu

“The best place to invest in,no regrets.i fully recommend”, Ann Mammu. “Great customer service and they keep you in the know of other developments. Good work they do and great offers they provide.. Highly recommended for any land deal”, Salome Thandi.

In conclusion, you can invest in a plot a Selim Plains Konza by calling or sending a Whats App message to +254 721 449911. You can also send an email to [email protected]

Related article https://diasporamessenger.com/2020/08/username-investments-fulfilling-home-ownership-dreams-for-kenyans/

The New Security Command Centre at Konza Will Benefit You