Video: Bob Mwiti inspiring story-Lifting Dreams of Kenyan Students Abroad

For a long time Africans wishing to study abroad have been faced with a lot of challenges from finding funding, finding good work after graduation and finding the right immigration papers that would enable them live and work in USA long-term. That is slowly changing through a visionary program by one Bob Mwiti who is on a mission to change the way brilliant Africans study abroad.

Through his award winning program dubbed the Kenya Airlift Program, Mr Mwiti is helping Africans, specifically brilliant Kenyans wishing to study IT-related master's programs in USA. His inspiring story was recently featured on national television in Kenya.

You can learn more about the airlift program by visiting their website at www.kenyaairliftprogram.com

