From Page to Screen: Kenyan Diaspora’s Book To Be A Movie

A major milestone is unfolding within the Kenyan diaspora community as Dr. Joseph Okello—a respected scholar, faith leader, and former KCFA President Emeritus—announces that his book “The Revival at Rockville” is in the process of being adapted into a film. The project, expected to take shape within the next year, is not just a creative achievement but also a powerful philanthropic initiative aimed at uplifting the diaspora community.

A Kenyan Diaspora Story Making Global Impact

Dr. Okello, a Professor of Philosophy at Asbury Theological Seminary, has long been a voice of influence in both academic and faith-based circles. Through his literary work, he is now stepping into the global storytelling space—bringing a compelling narrative from page to screen.

His book, The Revival at Rockville, blends themes of faith, resilience, justice, and community—values that resonate deeply with many Kenyans living abroad.

About The Revival at Rockville

At the heart of the story is Louella Goodman, a determined entrepreneur grounded in strong Christian values. Her journey takes a dramatic turn when she becomes the target of a powerful and corrupt business mogul intent on destroying her livelihood.

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After her business is vandalized and forced to shut down, the Rockville police launch an investigation. However, their efforts are obstructed by the mogul’s far-reaching influence, creating a tense battle between justice and corruption.

The novel explores:

Faith under pressure

Integrity in the face of power

The fight for justice

Community resilience

These themes make the story highly adaptable for film, with strong emotional and moral appeal.

From Book Sales to Community Transformation

Beyond entertainment, this project carries a deeper purpose. Dr. Okello has pledged that 100% of all proceeds from both the book and the upcoming film will go toward building the KCFA Retreat and Cultural Center.

This ambitious initiative aims to:

Create a spiritual and cultural hub for Kenyans in the diaspora

Provide a space for community gatherings, mentorship, and retreats

Preserve and promote Kenyan heritage abroad

According to Dr. Okello, this mission is rooted in faith:

“It is something I felt the Lord leading me to do.”

How the Diaspora Community Can Support

Dr. Okello is calling on the Kenyan diaspora and supporters worldwide to rally behind this initiative. There are two key ways to help:

Purchase the book The Revival at Rockville Leave a 5-star review on its Amazon page to boost visibility and sales

These simple actions can significantly increase the book’s reach and accelerate fundraising efforts for the retreat center.

Why This Matters for the Kenyan Diaspora

This project represents more than a book or a film—it is a symbol of what the diaspora can achieve when creativity meets purpose. It highlights:

The growing influence of Kenyan storytellers globally

The power of faith-driven initiatives

The importance of giving back to the community

As diaspora voices continue to shape global narratives, projects like this reinforce the role of storytelling in driving both cultural pride and social impact.

Looking Ahead

With the film adaptation underway, The Revival at Rockville is poised to reach a broader audience, potentially inspiring viewers around the world. For the Kenyan diaspora, it stands as a reminder that success abroad can be channeled back into meaningful community development.

From Page to Screen: Kenyan Diaspora’s Book To Be A Movie

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