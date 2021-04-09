Diaspora Organized Banquet Dinner To Feed The Needy In Kenya

www.nashandfriends.org

Some members of Diaspora Kenyan Community in Dallas Texas have organized a Banquet Dinner to raise money towards feeding the needy in Kenyan who are mostly affected by the Corona Pandemic. If not in Dallas, you can still buy a ticket to donate the money for the good cause. The money will be given to Nash and Friend Hands of compassion organization which has been doing compassion work in the slums of Nairobi.

Nash and Friend Hands of compassion (www.nashandfriends.org) has distributed groceries to more than 1000 families in the slums of Nairobi, and given 14 sowing machines to widows and 60 school bags to orphans since it begun in May 2020. Please join us to celebrate our 1st anniversary and raise funds for upcoming missions on May 22 2021 at WINNERS BANQUET DINNER. You can purchase your tickets by sending $50 to cashapp handle $winners25 or zelle 469 733 5478. Text you full names as you would like them to appear to 469 733 5478 and we will get the ticket to you. Thank you!

