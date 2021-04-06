Garden of joy community participates in #optivenforestschallenge

By Kev Muller
Residents of Garden of Joy by Optiven have every reason to smile. April 2021 has begun with green blessings courtesy of the Gogreennaoptiven initiative. Today, the Green Team on the ground is planting hundreds of trees all over the 100 acre project in the heart of Machakos County.

Ephraim Maina, the Optiven Greening Superintendent says, ” with the rains here, we have to increase greening as we join the Optiven Foundation #optivenforestschallenge. We want our clients who have started building and those who will come to live long because of our green environment”.

Optiven Limited

His sentiments were backed up by the Chairman of the Optiven Foundation, Mr George Wachiuri. According to Wachiuri, “we are doing the #optivenforestschallenge full throttle. With the 1000+ members who joined the Gogreennaoptiven Facebook group, we are continuing to green our projects until 11/4/2021″.

The Optiven Foundation has been involved with green initiatives under it’s environment pillar since inception. Following the launch of the GoGreen initiative in 2020, the activation of environmental activities has seen the foundation work with communities in Kakululo Machakos, Ngatataek Kajiado, Kirwara Kirinyaga and Kiharu Muranga.

To join the Gogreennaoptiven Facebook group, share your photo of environmental activities.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/gogreennaoptiven/

 

