Fundraiser To Support Kiswate Scholarship Fund For 45 Needy Students

is a program aimed at enriching the use of Kiswahili in the diaspora.

For more information kindly contact the Founder and Vision Bearer of Kiswahili Tekelezi Mr. Pius Odhiambo of Burtonsville, MD on 240 480 6569 or [email protected]

Kiswahili Tekelezi CEO Mr. John Yuya and Kiswahili Tekelezi volunteer Principal Mr. Michael Ahendera will be hosted on KTN show on Sunday May 30, 2021 from 5 pm – 6 pm Nairobi local time. The show will also be highlighted on Saturday Standard newspaper to drum up support for Kiswahili Tekelezi to raise funds for KISWATE SCHOLARSHIP FUND. KISWATED SCHOLARSHIP FUND is a project of Kiswahili Tekelezi in the Adopt a school Initiative in Kenya started by Mr. Pius Odhiambo as a way of giving back to the community. It aims to raise $27 000 USA dollars ( kshs. 27 million) in 2 months to sponsor 45 needy students in a day secondary school for 4 years. The students benefited from one year long free hot lunch program in 3 day Primary schools in Kenya. As a result of COVID -19 pandemic these students needed to be given food at school to improve their concentration in class after lunch. The school posted improvement index of 45 points to emerge the second most improved school in the region. I thank all our supporters worldwide for providing resources for the feeding program. Please subscribe to our youtube channel – KISWATE TV and help us raise funds to educate needy and vulnerable children from financially disadvantaged communities in Kenya. Kiswahili Tekelezi