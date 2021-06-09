PHOTOS: Kenyan Billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi’s Luxurious Fleet of Cars

Billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi is known to many Kenyans to lead a kingly life.

A police raid at his palatial Muthaiga home prior to the 2017 general elections gave Kenyans a peek at the luxurious life he leads.

Videos and images of his compound gave a sneak peek at the expensive fleet of cars at his disposal.

The billionaire has a knack for flying under the radar, but it can be tough to do so while cruising in a Ksh45 million car.

A photo of his garage revealed the wide range of powerful machines owned by the reclusive entrepreneur.

NairobiLeo.co.ke narrowed on a few.

Mercedes Benz S500 2016

The German machine is as comfortable as they come. The car was specifically designed with the wealthy in mind.

According to Mercedes, the car has some cool features namely; Blind-spot monitoring, Rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers, heated steering wheel, Linguatronic voice recognition, thermotronic auto climate control, adaptive headlights with auto levelling & cornering, to name but a few.

A second-hand Mercedes S500 goes for Ksh10 million with a brand new costing in excess of Ksh20 million depending on the level of customization.

In 2017, DT Dobie issued a gazette notice asking Wanjigi to collect his S500 after he had gone for months without picking it up.

Mercedes Benz S500 2016 interior. |Photo| Courtesy|

2017 Rolls-Royce Provenance Phantom Coupe

British Locomotives manufacturer Rolls Royce has been credited to make some of the most luxurious and comfortable cars in the world.

The Provenance Phantom Coupe boasts 6.6 liter, V12, 550 brake horsepower.

Wanjigi caused an online stir a while back after his Rolls Royce was pictured parked at the galleria mall.

Toyota Landcruiser V8 2015

Wanjigi was spotted in the car during a heated confrontation between the tycoon and a group of police officers along a highway. It was also pictured at his home during the police raid.

It weighs approximately 2.7 tonnes and is fitted with an intimidating front grille. The gigantic Japanese-made car is known to command presence on Kenyans roads and also boasts of an enviable off-road capability thanks to its 4.5-litre V8 engine.

The 2018/2019 and 2020 models cost approximately Ksh12 million.

Porsche Cayenne 2018

The Porshe Cayenne has been described as one of the best SUVs in the world.

Its price ranges between Ksh9 million to Ksh12 million range, depending on the level of customization.

The German machine accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 6.2 seconds with a top speed of 245km/h.

It boasts of a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine that increases outputs to 250kW/450Nm while gulping 9.2 litres of fuel per 100km.

The Porshe comes equipped with an eight-speed ‘Tiptronic S’ automatic transmission with a shorter first gear and longer eighth gear, for brisker acceleration and more economical cruising, respectively.

Land Rover TDV6

The car was spotted at the billionaire’s home during the controversial raid.

Just like its two sisters (TD4 and TDV8), this beauty comes with a turbocharged diesel engine by Land Rover provided with the common rail fuel injection system.

Often described as a jack of all trades, the rover can literally traverse any terrain.

If you need to go further into the rough stuff, a twirl of the Terrain Response dial will adjust the electronics to suit the surface.

The raised floor means there’s no transmission tunnel intrusion for the middle-row passengers, and the Discovery is wide enough for three to sit comfortably abreast.

A BMW 7-Series and a Mercedes Benz E350 2018 model were among other cars spotted at Wanjigi’s home.

The billionaire also owns a Eurocopter EC130 5YJWJ in case he does not feel like driving.The chopper is estimated to have set him back at least Ksh168 million.

