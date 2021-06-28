Plots in Nakuru City by Username Investment Limited

Nakuru is officially a city. The real estate market in Nakuru is now growing and thriving.

Springfield Nakuru Phase V an affordable residential land that is 20 minutes’ drive from Nakuru City along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

- Advertisement -

The distance from the main Nakuru-Eldoret highway is 900M.

The plots are going for Kshs 599,000 only for an eighth acre plot (50 x 100). To book a plot, you only need Kshs. 60,000. An instalment option is also available.

Why invest here?

To begin with, this is perfect project where you can buy, build and live here The price is all-inclusive of title deed processing fees and has freehold title deeds The project is just 20 minutes’ drive from Nakuru City and it is strategically located in Gicheha Farm opposite Simba Cement Factory, 800 Metres off the Nakuru- Eldoret highway. Nakuru has been approved as the 4th City in Kenya by the Senate. The new city is also attracting goodies. Nakuru airstrip is currently being upgraded to international standards. Expansion of Nairobi – Nakuru highway to a 4 lane dual carriage is also set to begin this year in September opening up Nakuru further for investments. This has led to increased demand for properties and especially land for sale near Nakuru Town. Investors in Springfield Nakuru Phase I, II, III and IV have already begun construction their residential homes in the property. Key amenities such as schools, religious centres, shopping facilities, hospitals etc. in the area Properties in this area have been appreciating in value with a significant percentage Springfield Nakuru Phase IV is the most affordable land in the area selling at Ksh 599,000 The land comes with value addition like perimeter fence, Estate gate, graded roads, water and electricity in the neighbourhood. Nakuru as one of the fastest-growing cities in East and Central Africa owing to its central location according to UN Habitat Nakuru is the fourth largest City in Kenya and the second richest county in Kenya The city is set to have an airport that will facilitate export of agricultural goods and as well increase air transport.

Special Offer for Nakuru City Plots

Username Investments is extending a special offer of Ksh 580,000 for the first 50 investors.

In conclusion, Username Investments, is the leading and trusted real estate company with over 8 years’ experience offering affordable land for a place to call home and as an investment, thus supporting the government’s affordable housing agenda.

https://usernameproperties.com/property/springfield-nakuru-phase-v-125

Plots in Nakuru City by Username Investment Limited