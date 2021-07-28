Kenyan Model Trina Njoroge Excites Fans In American show, Love Island

Trina Njoroge is a nurse and model, born and bred in America. She is currently taking part in the third season of hit reality TV show, Love Island USA.

Since the beginning of the third season of Love Island USA, all eyes have been on one particular character, Kenyan-American Trina Njoroge.

On Wednesday, June 30 2021 when the much awaited cast of the hit show was announced fans were extremely excited to check out the 12 participants who would be spending eight weeks in Hawaii looking for love.