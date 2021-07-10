President Uhuru blasts His Deputy William Ruto ‘handouts’ culture

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appeared to hit out at his Deputy William Ruto’s policy of issuing handouts to potential voters in a bid to woo them.

Speaking during his day-long trip to Ukambani, the President instead vouched for the improvement of infrastructure as a way of offering employment activities to more Kenyans.

“There are some people who just talk because they want to poison the minds of the youth,” he explained.

“Kenyans don’t need handouts. They prefer to be independent and for that to happen, we have to ensure there is the available infrastructure and environment for them to thrive.”

The President also thanked opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, who were present at the function, for sharing his vision to improve the state of roads, schools, dams, and hospitals in the country.

“Infrastructure is very important (and) those who do not understand why we are launching these projects should know we will not be in a position to handle the challenges with lack of employment and uplift the standards of living without infrastructure.”

“I want to thank Raila and Kalonzo because they share this vision and always talk about infrastructure.”

Ruto who’s trained his sights in succeeding his boss ahead of the 2022 general elections, has appeared to favour conducting Harambees in churches, plus for women and youth groups, and even hosting delegations at his official residence in Karen.

He has also preferred to distribute items such as salons, wheelbarrows, and even motorbikes to residents as business start-ups.

Odinga has also consistently blasted Ruto’s culture of engaging in Harambees, while questioning the DP’s source of wealth.

