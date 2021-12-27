CNN correspondent Larry Madowo has ignited mixed reactions among his followers after he posted a photo of him carrying a new-born baby.

While some are still not buying that he is the father to the newborn, some followers took the opportunity to congratulate him.

Larry Madowo, who has kept his love life a secret, posted the photo quoting, ” For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given.”

Some months back, Madowo and Edith Kimani sparked dating rumours after they posted intimate photos in there social media accounts.

Kenyan’s took to social media to congratulate madowo for welcoming his first-born to the world, but others were curious to know the mother of the child.

Here are a few comments from Kenyans:

@nic Angweyi”Women here are interested in knowing the mother of the child. They are typing congratulations while trembling, ” Nick Angweyi wrote.

“From all the emotions in your face, this is not play, that is your baby! CONGRATULATIONS!!! Larry Madowo. Baby, welcome! Join us in endless life’s struggles… But then the Messiah too is born, ” another follower stated.

Source-https://254news.co.ke/

Larry Madowo Ignites Mixed Reactions After Posting Photo of His New-Born Baby