Kenyan Diaspora Madowo named among top 100 most influential Africans

Kenyan Diaspora and BBC Correspondent, Larry Madowo has been recognized among the New African 100 Most Influential Africans.

Madowo took to social media on Monday, December 7, to remark on the achievement with this being his second inclusion on the list.

“I’m so stoked to be recognized among such great Africans for the second time! Thank you,” he noted.

BBC journalist Larry Madowo making his virtual lecture to Canada’s Carleton University School of Journalism FILE

The former NTV journalist was recongized among tech gurus and notable personalities such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Nigerian actor, John Boyega as well as Senegalese International, and Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane.

This comes after Larry Madowo made history in Canada by becoming the first black person to deliver a lecture at Carleton University.

He further grabbed the attention of viewers with his witty and captivating media coverage of the recent United States elections.

Activist Boniface Mwangi was also on the list. He took to social media to express his gratitude for the momentous accolade.

“It’s an honour to be in the New African Magazine list of the 100 Most Influential Africans,” Mwangi noted.

Over the years, the 100 Most Influential Africans seeks to recognise the enormous yet unsung efforts of Africans living within the continent and in the diaspora.

The list cuts across all fields acknowledging achievements of individuals of different countries as well as highlighting developments across the continent.

In 2019, Kenyan World marathon record breaker Eliud Kipchoge was lauded for his historic achievement with former Citizen TV anchor Julie Gichuru also included on the list.

By BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

