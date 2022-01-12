Kenyan Investor Wins Mercedes C180 in Final Draw

#FurahiaNaOptiven Campaign 2021 officially came to a close at a grandeur event. The spectacular event was held at Amani Ridge-The Place of Peace in honor of the third winner of a plot of land and the grand prize, Mercedes Benz. Mr. Theophilus Karingi was at hand to receive his title deed as the third plot of land winner. Mr. Brian Wanjala, was the lucky winner of the Mercedes C180. To handover both prizes was Optiven Group CEO Mr. George Wachiuri.

Brian is Software Engineer and a budding property investor at Happy Gardens, Kitengela by Optiven. Speaking at the event, Brian encouraged young people to begin investing early saying, “I am grateful for the prize. I had been looking to purchase land, and I set out to research with due diligence. I then settled on Optiven. To young people, life is not something to rush. Be patient, you do not have to achieve everything at 20. Do research and invest wisely.”

Wachiuri noted that the #FurahiaNaOptiven campaign is the game changer reward system in real estate. He added, “We really wanted to give the real estate industry some oomph! To encourage millennials to invest because the script has clearly changed,” he said. He congratulated Brian Wanjala urging him to continue inspiring other young people, by being a role model to many, and to keep the focus.

Wachiuri expressed confidence to see Optiven helping the middle class to own homes. The campaign, is the largest ever real estate giveaway nationwide. It was launched in 1st October 2021 and ran through to 31st December. Optiven investors stood a chance of going home with several rewards for investing in any of it’s portfolio of value added plots.

The real estate company already handed over two cars, Toyota Passo and Toyota Vitz including, plots of land, airtime, and fantasy holidays among other prizes.

