US Court Grants Kenyan Family Rights to Give Jedidah Weru Dignified Burial in Kenya

Jedidah Weru’s family scored a big win at the Pierce County Superior Court in Washington state when Commissioner Pro Tem Kevin Boyle, case granted Esther Nyawira her mother’s remains for a dignified burial accorded in Agikuyu traditions.

“We were prepared for a big fight, but we saw the hand of God,” Kennedy Komu, son-in-law to Jedidah, said.

North West Kenyan Community Chairman John Kimani thanked the community for rallying in support of Jedidah’s family in prayer and financial contribution. He said North West Kenyan Community’s motto is “Leave nobody behind.”

“This is what we’re called to do, to be our brothers and sisters’ keepers,” Kimani said. “We put God first in everything we do. And we’re called to carry each others’ burdens.”

The court session held virtually on Zoom attracted more than 170 people, mostly Kenyans, surprising the Boyle, prompting him to wonder if some of the people there had joined the wrong zoom session. The high attendance in solidarity with Jedidah’s family is not a surprise especially since the story has attracted a nationwide interest with the Kenyan community, and Jedidah’s relatively high profile in Kenya and the mysterious circumstances leading to her death.

James C. Bates, the attorney representing Douglas Johnson conceded early that his client was willing to give up his claim for Jedidah’s remains if he’s allowed to keep their community property. He contested that Johnson was Jedidah’s rightful husband because he had a marriage certificate, and Jedidah checked a box in the marriage license application stating she was single.

Boyle said Jedidah might have felt she was single, but her cultural marriage to a man in Kenya suggested she was still a married woman.

Desiree S. Hosannah, the attorney representing Jedidah’s family said it wasn’t clear if Johnson was legally married to Jedidah since the paperwork he produced were copies that did not confirm the marriage certificate was registered correctly.

In what may have struck fear in the Johnson camp, the judge said it appears Johnson’s marriage to Jedidah was not valid because it happened after Jedidah’s marriage to her Kenyan husband in a traditional ceremony.

Evidence of the traditional marriage was supported with affidavits signed by Jedidah’s daughter Esther Nyawira and Jedidah’s mother, among other witnesses. Hosannah also disclosed that she has evidence that Jedidah and her Kenyan husband purchased a property together, further solidifying their claim.

According to Gikuyu traditions, a person is considered married once the two families meet at a ceremony known as Ruracio, where they celebrate the union of the two families, negotiate dowry, and the groom’s family puts a downpayment.

The ceremony is often elaborate and involves a lot of people. Johnson did not participate in Ruracio, and he never traveled to Kenya to meet Jedidah’s family. Because of that, according to Agikuyu customs, their marriage was not recognized.

In response to requests from both parties, Boyle moved the portion of the case to determine the rightful husband moved to the evidentiary phase.

Once determined, the rightful husband will take control of Jedidah’s estate. It’s unclear whether Johnson would have any claims to properties in Kenya.

Kennedy Kumo thanked the Kenyan community in Washington and at home for standing with Jedidah and their family. He released the statement below.

Greetings in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.

We thank our Almighty God for bringing us this far. We have seen His faithfulness, especially because of the outcome of the court case today, Jan-26-2022, in Pierce County Superior Court. WA, USA. The next step requires us to repatriate Jedidah back home for a dignified burial. And allow the larger Kenyan family to pay their last respects. Let us do all we can, for we are confident now that the funeral will take place in Kenya.

We wish to thank you for your continued prayers and financial support.

On behalf of Esther and my family, receive our warmest appreciation to the Kenyan community in the diaspora and back in Kenya for standing with us during this period.

Thank you,

Kennedy Komu, Jedidah’s son-in-law.

While there’s no more fear for her body to be cremated, the family still wants to know what caused her death that happened on December 27, 2021, at a Washington hospital.

The North West Kenyan Community is leading the efforts to send Jedidah’s remains back to Kenya for burial.

Kimani has led the community in daily prayers via Zoom where more than 40 people regularly attended and listened to the Word. He said their effort to help each other has strengthened their community and brought them even closer together.

US Court Grants Kenyan Family Rights to Give Jedidah Weru Dignified Burial in Kenya