VIDEO: DP William Ruto and entourage arrives In Washington DC

Deputy President William Ruto has arrived in the United States. Ruto arrived shortly past midnight Kenyan time (4pm US time) flanked by his delegation that comprised leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza Alliance. His digital strategist Dennis Itumbi confirmed his arrival.

“DP William Samoei Ruto touches down at Washington- USA,” Itumbi wrote.

Ruto’s arrival was a low key event uncommon for leaders of his stature.

The DP is set for a 12-day tour of the US and UK after which he will get back to the country for his campaigns.

Ruto left the country on Sunday morning in the company of his head of presidential campaign Governor Josephat Nanok.

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi are also in the tour.

Economist David Ndii, Ruto’s presidential campaigns head of foreign relations Ababu Namwamba and head of communications Hussein Mohamed are among the delegation.

Nairobi Senator Johnstone Sakaja is said to have left the country a few days ago to lay the groundwork for the Kenya Kwanza delegation ahead of their tour.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is also part of the DP’s entourage in the tour.

Others are:

Roselinda Soipan Tuya – MP

Owen Yaa Baya – MP

Beatrice Kahai Adagala – MP

Alice Wahome – MP

Kimani Ichungwa – MP

Kipchumba Murkomen – MP

Augustine Cheruiyot – Head of Food Security

Ali Dau Mohammed – Special Advisor Climate Change

Reuben Kirwa Maiyo- Private Secretary to DP

Abdul Khalfan Mwasserah – PAS/COP

Abraham Koriri- Legal Advisor

David Mugonyi – Secretary Communication

Eric Kipkoech – Speechwriter

Roseline Tingoi – Secretary Intergovernmental Affairs

William Yampoi – Head of Security

Hellen Chepkurgat Samoei -Private Secretary to Her Excellency

Fridah Warue -Protocol

Elijah Kiplomo -Security

Rebeccah Nduku – Photographer

Dominic Muendo – Cameraman

Philip Muthui – Mwinzi Hospitality

Nelson Kisali Adeyaa- Accountant

Mary Patriciah -Assistant Director Office Admin

By BOSCO MARITA

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

