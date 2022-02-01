VIDEO: Trouble at Mudavadi Rally as Sakaja and Bishop Wanjiru fight for Microphone

VIDEO: Trouble at Mudavadi Rally as Sakaja and Bishop Wanjiru fight for Microphone

Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja and gubernatorial aspirant Bishop Margaret Wanjiru were involved in a verbal altercation at Mudavadi’s rally in Westlands on On Tuesday, February 1 .

The two leaders who are set to contest against each other for Nairobi Governor’s seat were embroiled in a battle to address the constituents.

Former Law Society of Kenya President and aspirant MP for the Westlands parliamentary seat, Nelson Havi, and presidential hopeful, Musalia Mudavadi were among the leaders present at the rally.

Sakaja, who was reportedly tasked with introducing aspirants and elected leaders from Nairobi, asked them to speak briefly but Wanjiru prolonged her speech forcing him to interrupt her.

Wanjiru, who was irked by the decision, was captured in a heated exchange with the Senator before she disembarked from the vehicle which acted as a podium.

Residents supporting both camps jeered each other, but Sakaja acted swiftly to restore calm before the rally proceeded as planned.

Both leaders are hoping to gain the support of Mudavadi, the Amani National Congress party leader, and Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Ruto’s coalition talks with Mudavadi and his Ford-Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, complicated the aspirations of different allies who declared interests for the same seat.

On January 31, UDA chairman Johnson Muthama attracted backlash after stating that ANC, UDA and Ford Kenya were friends who shared the same ideologies.

“When the time of agreeing on the coalition terms comes, we will deal with it. Our supporters wherever you are, know that your party has not signed any coalition pact and you will be notified later if it happens,” he remarked.

The former Machakos Senator later recanted his statement and explained that his statement was taken out of context, adding that the coalition agreement between UDA, ANC and Ford Kenya existed but was yet to be ratified.

Muthama explained that the leaders of the three parties; William Ruto (UDA), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) had agreed to work together and were finalising the details of the agreement.

He also stated that issues like the fielding of candidates would be agreed on once the coalition talks have been finalised and the details of the agreement have been worked out.

By DAVID KINGSLEY

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

