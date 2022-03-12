Raila Odinga’s presidential bid received a major boost on Saturday after 21 political parties joined Azimio la Umoja movement.

At the same time, Azimio la Umoja delegates unveiled the former Prime Minister as its Presidential Candidate.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was present during the event as well as Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi.

Speaking during the event, Kenyatta thanked Kalonzo for accepting to back Odinga’s bid in the upcoming general election.

“Leo ni siku ya kuanzisha safari ambayo itatimika mwezi wa nane mwaka huu… ni safari ya kuunganisha waananchi wa taifa la Kenya,” Kenyatta said.

Among the parties that have joined the Azimio coalition include; KANU, Wiper, ODM, and Jubilee.

Addressing the delegates, Odinga accepted the nomination by the delegates to be Azimio’s presidential candidate.

“I take this opportunity to that President Uhuru Kenyatta for the journey we started four years ago. I want to thank our supporters for standing with us,” Odinga stated.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Raila’s Presidential Bid Receives Major Boost After Kalonzo (OKA) Deal