Kenyan-born pastor Naomi Mwaniki: From Hawker to Owning Radio Station in USA

An old phrase of ‘Phoenix rising from the ashes’ entails how a mythical bird settles on its nest towards the end of its lifespan. The nest gets consumed since it’s close to the sun and the bird is reduced to ashes. Interestingly, from those ashes, a fledgling phoenix comes up- renewed and reborn.

This is true in the life of Naomi Mwaniki, a Kenyan-born pastor who went from hawking clothes in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) to running a vernacular radio station, Ezra Christian Radio, based in Boston, Massachusetts.

During an interview on the Kenya Diaspora Media USA channel, she detailed her journey, noting that it was not a walk in the park – it was full of ups and downs before ultimately finding success.

Born and bred in Nyeri county, Mwaniki aspired to venture in entrepreneurship after finishing her high school education. Coming from a humble background, Mwaniki resorted to various businesses such as hawking clothes to gain income.

Upon seeing that her business was not doing well, Mwaniki found an opportunity to go to the United States of America (USA)- a chance she never imagined would come her way.

Seizing the opportunity in 2009, she settled in Baltimore, Maryland, and became a nanny. She also took up another job, taking care of the elderly at retirement homes.

Mwaniki, a staunch Christian, also joined various church groups and began doing charitable works. After five years, she noted that she felt a calling from God to spread the Gospel of Christ. She relocated to Boston in order to fulfill her mission.

Not one to back down from the calling, she informed her church group to help her raise funds in order to take the Word to the airwaves.

In 2016, it became a reality when Ezra Christian Radio station was launched. Mwaniki noted that radio is a great instrument to reach a wider base as her audience has attracted a massive fanbase in various states in the US as well as the United Kingdom, Malawi, and South Africa.

The station has different programs which target various age groups in order to accommodate all sectors.

Mwaniki had recently made headlines when she gave up her multi-million mansion in Thika to be used as a prayer centre. It was later renamed to Mt Zion prayer centre.

This is after musician Karangu Muraya, in a statement, stated that Mwaniki requested Thika Salama Estate residents to use the house for prayer.

