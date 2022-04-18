Pay The Price: Victory Comes To Those Who Endure.

It is Easter and a majority of Christians all over the world are celebrating the symbolic resurrection of Jesus Christ from death. This resurrection is preceded by death, suffering, and 3 decades of exemplary living. Although the season is focused mainly on 3 days’ events, the significance of it all is in the price that was paid for the salvation of mankind. He died so we could live again and conquered death so in him we can overcome all. As we celebrate our victory, however, lest we forget that a price was paid.

In our daily endeavors and desire to succeed, there are many hills and mountains to be climbed, rivers to be crossed, and meanders to be sailed through. It is hardly a matter of moving from one point to the other, and the ups and downs are inevitable. The truth is that our desires are only the tip of an iceberg and the greatest deal lies underneath. Hard work, determination, persistence, rejection, tears, and sweat are just building blocks that make a great foundation for success. The journey gets toughest closer to the end, and victory comes to those who endure.

Jesus’ ministry was not a smooth one. He encountered opposition every now and then, was betrayed by his own disciple, and denied thrice by the one who swore to never let him down. He was humiliated and crucified to death yet he accepted death for our sake. If the son of God paid the price for the realization of His ultimate goal, there’s no way out for us. There would be no resurrection without death, and there would be no victory without suffering. Jesus paid it all, yet we are called to imitate Him in all.

A price must be paid for any victory in life to be realized. We must endure and accept disappointments. At the end of it all, we know we are conquerors through Him who conquered death. We are overcomers, and in Faith Nothing will be impossible for us. Pay the price. Impossible is Nothing!

By Elizabeth Ekakoro Bore: Diaspora Messenger Contributor

Elizabeth is the author of Imagine the world and create it, a powerful book that is an inspiration to all to re-ignite our zeal to dream. whatever you dreams,you can bring it to pass.

Readers abroad can get an [email protected] 6.oo USD,click here to get a copy-https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0818MVVWK.Those within Kenya can make their order and will deliver. send order email to [email protected]

Pay The Price: Victory Comes To Those Who Endure.