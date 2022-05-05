Kalonzo wants a talk with Uhuru and Raila to discuss running mate issue-Sipangwingwi

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has now reiterated that he will not go for an interview. Speaking in Mlolongo, Machakos county, on Thursday, the Wiper boss said he will only meet with ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta during which they will agree on the running mate issue

He dismissed the interview narrative saying he won’t attend. “I have tremendous respect for the panel that has been appointed. But they should understand me. I am not arrogant and rude. It is the people who say that the process is not for me because I have been a vice president and a running mate two times,” Kalonzo said.

“With due respect, I won’t go for the interview. A political process is a political process. There is no need for an interview, let us sit with Uhuru and Raila and talk over the matter.”

He said the talks with Uhuru and Raila will be key in solving the stalemate and saving Kenya from massive corruption.

He used the occasion to slam Deputy President William Ruto saying he has failed his boss for failing to perform on his mandate.

He disparaged the UDA party saying they should not pretend to be defending him because he is after ensuring they fail.

“Let the UDA not defend me, I don’t want them to defend me. I want to ensure the UDA party fails and Ruto goes home,” he said.

“What we want is to save Kenya from corruption. One who has failed Kenya is known. I was Kibaki’s Vice President and I was loyal to his leadership. In fact, he retired in peace.”

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

