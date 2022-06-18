I Already Have A Job Lined Up Courtesy Of The Kenya Airlift Program

Going to the US to study for a master’s degree and ultimately graduating can be a mind-boggling and rewarding experience. Nonetheless, the job is halfway done.

When most students are done with their studies, securing a legal stay through a successful transition from school to corporate America can be an arduous task.

In most cases, many international students extend their stay at school to avoid falling out of status especially when they cannot get employment.

For Wilfred Mwiti, jumping that obstacle by the virtue of already having a job lined up for him courtesy of the Kenya Airlift Program was a two-part blessing; imagine the joy of graduating and starting off work immediately.

We launched a probe to better understand how it feels and the underpinned video says it all. We have a glimpse of what Wilfred had to say after the conferment of his degree at University of Alabama in Huntsville in the video below.

