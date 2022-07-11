Raila Odinga has the slimmest of leads over William Ruto ahead of the August 2022 polls, an opinion poll commissioned by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) indicates.

As per the poll results, Odinga, 78, who is contesting for the presidency for a record fifth time, has garnered a 42% lead. Ruto, the outgoing Deputy President, trails with a 39% lead.

The survey margin-of-error is plus or minus 2.7 percent, meaning either of the two leading presidential candidates in the August 9 election would either add or subtract their popularity within the margin-of-error.

The ratings also imply none of these two frontrunners will be elected outright if elections are held today.

The Kenyan law indicates a winner of presidential election must garner atleast 50% plus one of all votes cast.

Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua’s popularity are high in the Nyanza region and Nairobi, while Mr Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua scored higher in the Central-Rift valley and Northern part of the country.

Last week, an Infotrak opinion poll said Mr Odinga was the most preferred candidate in Nairobi with 49 percent as Ruto came second with 30 percent.

Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah comes third with 4 percent while 10 percent of the respondents are undecided, with 29 days remaining to the election.

Mr Wajackoyah’s popularity is high in South-Rift Valley and Lower Eastern.

During the survey, the respondents were asked which presidential candidate they would vote for if elections were held today.

This come as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) finalises its preparations, with the first batch of ballot papers already in the country.

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.africa/

TIFFA Polls: Raila Odinga and DP Ruto Headed For Run-Off