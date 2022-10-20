Miguna Miguna Finally Arrives in Nairobi Ready to attend Mashujaa Day

Lawyer Miguna Miguna on Thursday morning arrived in the country after four years, and eight months of exile in Canada. His arrival came after President William Ruto ordered the lifting of red alerts imposed against him, the lawyer said.

After his arrival, Miguna’s day is seemingly booked for two major assignments only. In a tweet ahead of his arrival into the country, the firebrand lawyer said his first step is to attend the Mashujaa Days Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens and later join President William Ruto for a luncheon at State House Nairobi.

“From the JKIA to #MashujaaDay. Then to @StateHouseKenya Patriots are FREE to be at the JKIA. Freedom is here! Cheers,” he tweeted.

Miguna on Thursday morning arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi around 6 am as he had anticipated.

The lawyer arrived aboard a Kenya Airways plane.

He had been in exile since 2018 after former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government forced him out of the country.

Attempts for him to come back were blocked by the then government despite the existence of court orders directing them to allow Miguna into the country.

Dr Miguna was first deported in February 2018, days after his arrest over his role in the mock swearing-in of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga as the people’s president on January 30 that year.

He tried to return to Kenya on March 26, 2018 but was denied entry and detained incommunicado, and without food and access to his lawyers, in a toilet at terminal 2 of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

A day later, Justice Roselyn Aburili ordered Dr Miguna’s release and his appearance before the duty judge the following day.

