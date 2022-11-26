Missouri State is very accommodative to international students

We are still at Missouri State University, where we have met so many amazing people and have had so much to learn in such a short time. I converse with a Kenyan student pursuing a Master of Science in Project Management at Missouri State University. It’s a very informative conversation in which he explains some very important information about studying at this iconic institution and the kinds of opportunities available. In this age where information is power, hearing about the journey from Kenya to the United States from the horses’ own mouth is a fantastic opportunity.

It’s a roller-coaster ride that only the brave dare to take, but it’s well worth it in the long run, despite the difficulties. There is a lot to learn for students considering a course like Project Management, including the optional practical training (OPT) and curriculum practical training (CPT) that students in America take as internship substitutes.

The video provides more insight on the same.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

By BOB MWITI

Missouri State is very accommodative to international students