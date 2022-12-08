Azimio Coalition Cancels Planned parallel Jamhuri Day celebrations

The Azimio La Umoja coalition has called off its planned parallel Jamhuri Day celebrations on Monday, December 12 at the Jacaranda Gardens in Nairobi.

Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi on Thursday said this was due to upcoming engagements that will keep the party’s top leaders away in the run-up to Jamhuri Day and a few days after.

“Those engagements were awaiting confirmation at the time the announcement of the parallel celebration was made,” Wandayi told a press conference.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga on Monday announced that he will hold parallel celebrations in the form of a peaceful rally with “Kenyan patriots” as President William Ruto will be leading the country in marking the national celebrations at Nyayo Stadium.

“On the 12th of December, we are going to Jacaranda Gardens in Embakasi, not Kamukunji. We will be celebrating Jamhuri Day with Kenyan patriots and it is also going to be a very peaceful congregation. No protests, no picketing, although that is also guaranteed by the constitution of Kenya,” Odinga told supporters.

At the same time, Wandayi downplayed the government’s promise of offering free technology scholarships for adults who will attend the Jamhuri Day fete.

He termed it “a laughable offer” which President Ruto’s administration made an attempt to woo Kenyans from attending Odinga’s rally.

“We have noted that out of fear of being outnumbered by the People’s Dialogue Forum on the 12th of December, the UDA administration announced that it would offer free technology scholarships to all adults who will be attending the Jamhuri Day celebrations in person at the Nyayo Stadium,” said the minority leader.

“It is a laughable offer, as usual not thought out at all. However, we encourage Kenyans to demand the scholarships on arrival at the stadium.”

By Dennis Musau

Source-https://www.citizen.digital/

