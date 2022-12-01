Gone Too Soon: Transition to glory of Dr. Julie Gathoni Kibui of California

My name is Nicole Kibui and together with my family we are raising funds for my beloved sister Julie’s funeral expenses.

Julie G. Kibui was suddenly taken from us early morning on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th 2022, due to a condition known as Pulmonary Embolism which causes blood clots in the lungs. Despite this often fatal condition Julie lived her life fearlessly.

She is survived by her father Francis, mother Ruth, older brother Louie and younger sister Nicole. She was a beloved cousin, aunt and friend to so many who have received this news with great shock. She touched so many far and wide.

Our hearts are broken that this brightest of stars shines no longer with us. As we mourn, we have to deal with funeral preparations. We need to bring her home to her family in Pennsylvania from San Fransisco, California. Her devastated grandmother and a few beloved aunts who are in Kenya wish to come and join us in PA to say their final goodbyes.

Because of this sudden tragedy, we are asking for your financial support for these expenses. We estimate approximately $40,000 will be needed to make all this possible as we lay our shining star to rest. We can’t do this alone hence we are reaching out to make this possible.

Julie will be remembered for her authentic friendship, love for life, bright smile and her passion for knowledge of the world around her; reaching the pinnacle of her education with a PhD in Biotechnology and a concentration in cancer research. She will be missed by so many, but we are comforted in knowing that she is resting peacefully in heaven, surrounded by love and warmth of the angels and her Heavenly Father, who she believed and trusted all her life.

Thank you in advance for reading this. Your prayers and financial support will be greatly appreciated.

To help, use:

CashApp: $RKibui

Zelle: 973-896-5771

“https://www.gofundme.com/f/julie-gathoni-medical-funeral-memorial-costs”

Death and Funeral Announcement

We regret to announce the transition to glory of Dr. Julie Gathoni Kibui. PhD, resident of California, USA (formerly of Kianda School, Aga Khan Academy, NRB, Marywood University, PA, George Town University, DC and University of Michigan, MI), which occurred on Thursday, 24th November 2022.

Julie is the beloved daughter of Francis Kibui & Ruth Nguah Kibui of Poconos, Pennsylvania, USA (formerly of NJ) and currently active St. Agatha members and

members of NJ communities. She is the doting sister to Louie Kibui (formerly of Braeside School, Nairobi) and Nicole Wanjira Kibui (formerly of Loreto Convent Msongari).

Julie was also a loving granddaughter to the late Lawrence Kibui, the late Julia Gathoni Kibui, the late James Kiriba Nguah and Peninah Wanjira Nguah.

Also a cherished niece to the late Michael Kibui, Sally Karugu, Alice Gitau, Sophie Njuguna, Elizabeth Wilson, Margaret Njeri Butt, Rosemary Anderson, Teresa Wanjiru Kibui, Lucy Kibui, Mollie Anami, Anthony Kiriba, Peter Muthee and David Ng’ang’a among others; a dear cousin, aunt, and friend to many who will continue to love and adore her.

To honour our dearly beloved Julie’s memory, a Memorial Service and final journey will be held in Pennsylvania, USA with the date and venue soon to be announced. A similar Memorial Service shall be held at the Impala Club Nairobi on the same date

once confirmed.

Family and Friends are meeting daily in Nairobi for prayers and burial arrangements, at Kiriba Nguah’s Residence in Dagoretti. For more information contact Anthony Kiriba, Mollie Anami or Teresa Kibui.

~ 2 Timothy 4:7 ~

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”

