Transitioning into Corporate America Is not an easy affair

In Kenya, when someone is elected to an elective position, they are expected to perform miracles and create job opportunities for their constituents.

This is due to the country’s acute lack of employment opportunities, which has caused youths, particularly graduates, to look to the government for solutions. This was the deterrent Hon Kiogora DMK faced from his constituents.

But, as they say, necessity is the mother of invention, and this was demonstrated when Hon Kiogora DMK traveled to the United States on official business. He met Kenyans in diaspora, some of whom told him how they were on the verge of losing their status but were saved by a Kenyan in the tech industry named Bob Mwiti.

He saw an opportunity to take the bright minds in his ward to the United States to take advantage of the opportunities, and he seized it. He founded the Airlift Sacco and, with Bob Mwiti, co-founded the Kenya Airlift program, which later became national.

The program has been extremely beneficial because studying in the United States is one thing, but successfully transitioning into the corporate world is quite another.

The video provides more insight on the same.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Transitioning into Corporate America Is not an easy affair