Sudden Death of Kenyan Woman Mary Njeri of Huntsville Texas 

It’s with deep sorrow that we announced the sudden death of Mary Njeri of Huntsville Texas and Gatūra Murang’a. Populary known as Tata in Thika Town where she has been doing business for long.

Mother to Susan Njoroge who works at TDCJ Holidays unit Huntsville TX . Wife to: late James Njoroge Njuguna.

Step mother to : David Njuguna, Daniel Maina ,Joseph Mungai ,Antony Mwaura, late Patrick Kimani & Nancy Wangari. Mary was very new in Huntsville TX.

Funeral arrangements are taking place at their home in Huntsville.

We humbly request for your donations to enable us bury her at home in Kenya.

Donations can be sent to,

Susan Njoroge. 972 481 0976 (zelle)

Jane Mugo 936 730 9553 (cashapp)

Lucy kinyanjui. 504 345 7010(cashapp).

Those in Kenya can reach her brother Samuel Kinuthia

Mobile +254 715 317478

When God’s people are in need be ready to help them. Always be eager to practice hospitality. (Romans 12:13)

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

