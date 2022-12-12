William Ruto to meet Raila Odinga at the Africa Leaders Summit in US

President William Ruto is expected to meet opposition leader Raila Odinga in the USA this week. The two leaders are part of a delegation that will converge at the Africa Leaders Summit in Washington DC.

Mr Odinga left Kenya for the US on Saturday, December 10, 2022 and is expected to remain there for the next five days. “He will be attending the meeting in his capacity as the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development,” a communication from his office said.

It is to this effect that, Mr Odinga announced, his plans to hold a political rally on Jamhuri Day had been put on hold.

Mr Odinga, the Azimio la Umoja leader, contested the presidency in the August 2022 polls but lost to President Ruto.

President Dr Ruto is, meanwhile, expected to depart for the US after presiding over the Jamhuri Day celebrations.

The Summit is aimed at outlining the commitment of the US to African countries both in terms of development and diplomatic ties.

It will also underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities, a statement from US State Department said.

All African Head of State have been invited by the US President Joe Biden and it is one of the greatest meeting to have ever been organized by the US.

President Ruto is also expected to share with Kenyans living in the US in a meeting that will take place at Washington Plaza Hotel.

Leaders of the meeting include Prof Charles Choti who said it will be the best opportunity for Kenyans in the US to interact with the Head of State.

Mr Choti was picked as the lead to the team organizing the meeting with the Head of State by Kenyan ambassador to the US Lazarus Amayo.

“It is a wise move for the President to reach out to the Kenyan diaspora. No other President before him has done what he is doing,” Prof Choti said.

By Nyaboga Kiage

Source-https://nation.africa/

