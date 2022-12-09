US Tour: Raila Odinga To Attend African Leaders Summit in USA

Azimio leader Raila Odinga will leave the country on Saturday, December 10, for a week-long tour of the United States. In a statement on Friday by his spokesperson, Dennis Onsarigo, the former Prime Minister will join other African leaders for a summit in the US.

“Hon. Raila Odinga is set to leave the country late Saturday, December 10, 2022, for a one-week visit to the US where he will join other leaders from across the African continent for the US-Africa conference in Washington, DC,” read part of the statement.

The ODM leader will attend the meeting in his capacity as the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.

Raila will lead discussions on the promotion of investment in infrastructure and attainment of just energy transition before jetting back on December 18.

This comes after Azimio on Thursday called off its planned parallel Jamhuri Day celebrations that were to be held at Jacaranda Grounds on December 12.

In a statement by National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, the cancellation was informed by prior commitments by Azimio leaders that were not confirmed by the announcement of the parallel celebrations.

The Ugunja Member of Parliament said that some of the Azimio top leaders will be held up in the period leading up to Jamhuri Day and after the celebrations.

“The cancellation has been occasioned by the upcoming engagements that will keep the party’s top leaders away in the run-up to Jamhuri Days and a few days after,” he said.

By Clinton Nyabuto

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

