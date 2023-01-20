Ruto Makes New Appointments, Revokes Uhuru’s Appointments

President William Ruto has made fresh appointments to several State corporations and at the same time revoked those appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a Gazette Notice dated January 20, 2023, President William Ruto has appointed Abdi Bare Duale to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited, for a period of three (3) years.

The appointment takes effect from 20th January 2023. At the same time, Ruto revoked the appointment of Brigadier (rtd) David Azangu Ngaira.

In the same notice, Ruto has named Charles Githinji to be the Chairperson of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, for a period of three (3) years. The appointment also takes effect from 20th January 2023.

The appointment of James Mandere Rogers Atebe (Dr.) is revoked.

The Head of State has also appointed Sophy Nekoye Waliaula to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Youth Advisory Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 20th January, 2023.

Ruto in the same notice named Fatma Bakari Barayan the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from 20th January 2023.

Philip Mogony has been named as Chairperson of the State Corporations Advisory Committee for a period of three (3) years, with effect from 20th January 2023.

Surum Ipato Korema has been named the Chairperson of the Anti-Female Genital Mutilation Board, for a period of six (6) years, with effect from 20th January 2023. The president revoked the appointment of Agnes Mantaine Pareiyo is revoked.

