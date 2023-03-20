Mutua Endorses Diaspora County48 Kenya and Diaspora Insurance at UK Event

According to a Press statement by Bernard Kavyu of Diaspora County48 Kenya, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS Dr Alfred Mutua has Endorsd Diaspora County 48 Kenya in an event held in London, United Kingdom. Below is the message.

Bernard Kavyu, Governor of Diaspora County48 Kenya, recently presented a Diaspora Insurance Polo Shirt and Cap to Dr. Alfred Mutua, Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, at the Kenya High Commission in London. This presentation was made as part of the endorsement of Diaspora County48 Kenya and Diaspora Insurance as partners in serving Kenyans living in diaspora.

During the event, the Cabinet Secretary expressed his support for Diaspora County48 Kenya and was particularly impressed by the proposal made by Governor Kavyu to establish Diaspora Insurance as a potential partner in providing insurance coverage for Kenyans living abroad. This bespoke insurance policy plan would provide coverage for all Kenyans living abroad, including the evacuation of those in distress abroad and the repatriation of mortal remains of those who die in diaspora.

The partnership between Diaspora County48 Kenya and Diaspora Insurance is a significant step towards providing better services for Kenyans living abroad. The insurance coverage will provide peace of mind for Kenyans in diaspora, knowing that they are covered in case of emergencies or unfortunate events.

The presentation of the Diaspora Insurance Polo Shirt and Cap to the Cabinet Secretary marks an important moment for the Kenyan diaspora community. It symbolizes the commitment of the government to support initiatives that benefit Kenyans living abroad.

Governor Kavyu has been actively involved in engaging with the Kenyan diaspora community and exploring ways to provide better services for them. The establishment of Diaspora Insurance is a testament to his commitment to improving the lives of Kenyans living abroad.

In addition to providing insurance coverage, Diaspora County48 Kenya is also working to promote entrepreneurship and job creation among Kenyans living abroad. The county is providing support and guidance to Kenyans who want to start their own businesses or invest back home.

Overall, the partnership between Diaspora County48 Kenya and Diaspora Insurance, endorsed by the Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, is a positive step towards providing better services for Kenyans living in diaspora. It is a testament to the government’s commitment to supporting and engaging with the Kenyan diaspora community.

