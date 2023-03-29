US Senator Chris Coons in Kenya for Talks with Political Leadership

United States Senator for Delaware Chris Coons is in Nairobi and is set to hold meetings with national and political leadership.

This is the second time Mr Coons is Kenya in under a year. In August 2022, he led a congressional delegation where they met with national leaders, including former President Uhuru Kenyatta, as well as President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Additionally, they met with other officials from the United Democratic Alliance and the Orange Democratic Movement Party.

Mr Coons, a close ally of US President Joe Biden, met Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his office on Wednesday morning.

“This morning, I hosted a delegation from the USA, led by Senator for Delaware, Christopher Andrew Coons for consultations towards strengthening ties between the two nations, especially in trade, security, and democracy, among other key issues of mutual interest,” Mr Gachagua said.

According to Senator Coons,“Kenya is a strong ally of the United States, and the success of its democracy is important to promoting peace and security and combatting terrorism in Kenya, Somalia, and throughout the region”.

Senator Coons is Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where he sits on the Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health Policy.

Last year in August, Senator Chris Coons emphasized the importance of US leadership around the world after leading bipartisan congressional delegation to Africa, Cabo Verde, Mozambique, Kenya, Rwanda, and Tunisia.

By Allan Olingo

Source-https://nation.africa/

