Dorothy Nyongo Among Prominent People In Akothee’s Wedding

Kenyan Musician Esther Akoth alias Akothee’s grand wedding with Caucasian boyfriend Schweizer ‘Omosh’ currently taking place at the Windsor Golf Hotel in Nairobi has attracted some prominent people in the country.

Some of the influential names at the event include; Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa, Kisumu First Lady Dorothy Nyong’o, Migori First Lady Agnes Ayacko, EALA MP Suleiman Shahbal, Langata MP Jalang’o and former EACC chairperson Professor PLO Lumumba.

Others include; media personality Janet Mbugua, radio presenter Alex Mwakideu, comedian Njugush, and actress Sandra Dacha among others.

This is the second time Akothee is getting married, as her previous two relationships did not end up working out.

“I have tried getting married thrice but it never worked out. I was only married once to the father of my children. The other two white exes I was with, never married me. At some point, I thought I would get married to the father of my third child but it turned out to be an extreme sport being with him,” she said last week.

Akothee and Omosh met in July 2022 while she was on a vacation in Switzerland and got engaged in November.

In prior social media updates, Akothee announced that her wedding could cost at least Ksh 7 million.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

About Akothee

Esther Akoth Kokeyo (born 8 April 1983[1]), better known as Akothee, is a Kenyan musician and businesswoman. She is the founder of Akothee Safaris, a tour company based in Kenya, the Akothee Foundation, a charity, and Aknotela and Akothee Homes, a real estate business.[2]

Video/Courtesy Presenter Ali

Early life and education

Akoth was born in 1983 in Kisumu County, the daughter of an administrator father and a politician mother,[1] and grew up in Migori County.She attended Nyabisawa Girls Secondary School, but dropped out at 14 to elope with her husband.

Music career

Akoth’s music career started in 2008. Since then, she has released solo tracks as well as collaborations with other artists including Diamond Platnumz. Her released tracks include “Oyoyo” featuring MC Galaxy,[1] “Give It To Me” featuring Flavour,[1] “Sweet Love” featuring Diamond Platnumz,”Benefactor”, “Yuko Moyoni” “New Dance” featuring Oc, “Osilliation”, “Nimechoka”, “Pashe”, “Katika”, “Djele Djele”, “Shengerera”, “Mama Bougerie”, and “Tucheze”.[citation needed] In March 2020, Akoth released “Mwitu asa”, a song written and sang in the Kamba language.

Source-https://en.wikipedia.org/

Dorothy Nyongo Among Prominent People In Akothee’s Wedding