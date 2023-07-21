Revealed: Why House Help Killed Kilifi Chief Officer Rahab Karisa

The death of Rahab Karisa, who served as the Kilifi Chief County Officer for Fisheries and Blue Economy, deeply affected her husband, Maxwell Mmera, leaving a profound void in his life.

Mmera, on Friday, July 21, recounted the confrontation that led to the stabbing of his beloved wife, Rahab Karisa, who was allegedly killed by her house help.

In an emotional tribute on his social media pages, Mmera claimed that Karisa had confronted their househelp on Wednesday night, July 19, over household items that reportedly went missing while she was on duty in Europe.

The deceased further threatened to report the house help to the police before retiring to bed. Little did she know that the night would be her last, according to her husband’s narrative.

On Thursday, July 20 morning, the househelp allegedly launched an attack on her boss while she was still asleep in the master bedroom in fear of being arrested.

“Instead of just escaping peacefully, she (househelp) woke up and stabbed you while you are sleeping. That was so painful, my love.

“I am sorry that I could not protect you. You had just jetted back to the country and could not come where I was because of in and maandamano (protest),” Mrema emotionally eulogised.

He added that the loss of his wife had affected his young family, as their children were still traumatised after finding their mother’s lifeless body.

Expressing his anguish, Mmera lamented that Rahab Karisa was murdered two days before her birthday.

“I am going to need a child therapist to help me. The other child is still clueless that his mother is gone.

“My childhood girlfriend, my friend, my wife, my mum and the owner of my home. I am going to mourn you properly later, for now, allow me to handle it, as you’ve always said,” the husband mourned.

Kilifi County Commander Fatuma Hadi, confirmed the incident on Thursday, July 20, adding that police had launched a manhunt for the house help. Police are yet to issue a preliminary report on the case.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

