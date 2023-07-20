Kilifi County Chief Officer Rahab Karisa stabbed to death by House Help

Kilifi Chief County Officer for Fisheries and Blue Economy, Rahab Karisa, was stabbed on Thursday, July 20, by her househelp at her Mnarani home.

Speaking to Kenyans.co.ke, Dominick Otieno, a lead DCI officer in Kilifi County, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, I can confirm that the incident occurred, and it’s under investigation, but the CCIO can divulge more,” the DCI officer stated.

The County Criminal Investigation Officer (CCIO), David Siele, also played cagey with more details but stated that the police would issue a preliminary report by the end of the day.

According to eyewitnesses, Karisa returned to the country on Wednesday, July 19, from a work trip in Europe.

An altercation ensued between her and the house help, who vanished before officers from a private firm arrived for their morning duties. Reports claim that the Chief Officer’s body was found lying face down in a pool of blood in her bedroom and documents scattered on the bed and floor.

The deceased’s body was moved to the Kilifi County Referral Hospital Mortuary pending an autopsy.

Karisa was a dedicated activist with an interest in environmental management. Until her demise, she was serving as County Chief Officer in the administration led by Governor Gideon Mung’aro.

She was involved in environmental conservation projects in Kilifi County working closely with communities and pushing for international best practices towards sustainability.

Prior to that, Karisa had exercised her prowess as an environmental and social performance advisor at Kenya Railways before joining Kenya Rural Roads Authority as an environmentalist for 2 years.

By IAN OGONJI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Munga’ro called on the authorities to arrest the house help and face the law.

“I am calling upon the security agencies to move with speed to arrest the known culprit to face the full force of the law. The County Government of Kilifi will work closely with the family to plan for the burial arrangements,” he added.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

