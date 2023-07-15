Surprise As Ruto Arrives in Homa Bay In A Bus-Omollo Homecoming

President ⁦William Ruto on Saturday pulled a surprise as he arrived in Homa Bay for the homecoming ceremony of Interior PS Raymond Omollo.

Living his presidential car, Ruto arrived at Oriwo Boys high school driving a school bus.

In a video seen by the Star, the President is seen arriving at the venue and driving the bus as his security detail followed behind.

The bus had balloons on its side mirrors, an indication that it will be gifted to the school.

Ruto who arrived after 2 pm was received by Cabinet Secretary for ICT Eliud Owalo and PS Omollo.

The majority of the invited guests were expected to start arriving at Kisumu Airport on Friday evening to attend the ceremony.

Other top government officials that are also in attendance include deputy president Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, among others.

The ceremony comes when there is growing hostility between Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

The high political temperatures have been stoked by the latest wave of protests against the government by the opposition.

Homa Bay, which has also witnessed protests, is perceived to be Raila’s stronghold and most dependable political bastion.

Report By ROBERT OMOLLO and MAUREEN KINYANJUI

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

PHOTO/COURTESY

