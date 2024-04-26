Uhuru Kenyatta’s Photo In A Basketball Game In US Goes Viral

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta recently made headlines with a surprise appearance on the basketball court in the United States. The unexpected slam dunk appearance has drawn attention from fans and sports enthusiasts around the world, sparking conversations about Kenyatta’s talents beyond the political arena.

The former President Uhuru Kenyatta had an unlikely encounter with a Kenyan businessman Eddie Ndichu, Founder of Wapi Pay. The two were watching NBA playoffs game in the United States of America.

The unexpected appearance in the Basketball game in US caught many by surprise as not many people knew that Uhuru had travelled to America.

In the photo that has gone viral, Kenyatta is seen wearing a green baseball cap and a puffy, black jacket, gleefully looking up at Ndichu who also wore a black cap and a brown college jacket written ‘Celtics’ clearly indicating which team he was supporting in the Game.

It is not known which team Uhuru was support but Ndichu’s team lost as it was thrashed by the Miami Heat.

This unexpected display of athleticism and sportsmanship showcases a personal side of Kenyatta that is often overshadowed by his political responsibilities.

Known for his dedication to public service and commitment to the Kenyan people, Uhuru’s participation in the basketball game in USA served as a reminder that even former presidents can enjoy a little friendly competition.

It’s not every day that a former president makes such a memorable appearance in the world of sports, and Kenyatta’s surprising move has certainly captured the attention of many.

Whether it’s on the political stage or the basketball court, Uhuru continues to make an impact and leave his mark on the world.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

