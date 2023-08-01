Ruto Locks CSs and PSs Out of State House Event, Issues Warning

President William Ruto on Tuesday, August 1 locked out several Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and parastatal heads for turning up late signing of performance contracts at State House.

Speaking during the event, President Ruto demanded that members of the executive who were late for the State House event write an explanation.

The Head of State, who was irritated by the behavior, affirmed that it was a sign some of the members were not taking their jobs seriously

“If you cannot keep time with your employer, you have basically dismissed yourself. For those who came late who are members of the Executive, I will be expecting a written explanation and it should not include matters of traffic, on why they do not take these performance contracts seriously because if you don’t take this matter seriously, it means we don’t take the contract with Kenyans on performance seriously,” President Ruto stated.

The Head of State also read the riot act after saying that some cabinet secretaries could barely understand their dockets.

“People here do not want to read. If I know more than you about what is in your Ministry, then you should not be part of this. Why are you a Cabinet Secretary if you don’t understand your job,” Ruto wondered.

The Head of State told members of his cabinet that they had no option but to perform after signing the performance contracts at the State House.

At the same time, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addressed the matter and affirmed that the behavior must come to an end.

“I don’t understand why a Cabinet Secretary would arrive late for a function that is being presided over by the President. What we have witnessed today must come to an end. It does not matter whether the President was your friend during political campaigns,” Gachagua said.

Reports indicate that among the cabinet secretaries who were locked out include Moses Kuria and Kithure Kindiki.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was also among those locked out of State House.

