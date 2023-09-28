Anyang’ Nyon’go Appointed advisor Of United Nations Program

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has been appointed as an advisor on local and Regional government at the United Nations (UN).

In a statement on Thursday September 28, Nyong’o said he will do his best to promote ideals and objectives of the UN in advancing the cause of local and regional governments.

“It is with humility that I accept my appointment as UN Advisor on Local Governments , promising that I will do my best to promote the ideals and objectives of the UN as a member of the Advisory Group in advancing the cause of local and regional governments,” he stated.

In his new role, Governor Nyong’o will work with the UN Advisory Board, which is tasked with advising the UN Secretary-General on issues relating to the involvement and action of local and regional authorities, to inform the decision-making of Member States in responding to multiple and overlapping crises.

It also advises UN member states on climate change, gender, new urban agenda and human rights.

Nyong’o is also the current Vice-President of the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLGA) for East Africa. He is also a member of the UCLG Africa Presidency and the UCLG World Executive.

By Ezra Nyakundi

