Charles Keter Appointed as Ruto’s Great Lakes Region Affairs Advisor

By Diaspora Messenger
President William Ruto has appointed former Devolution CS Charles Keter as his advisor on the Great Lakes Region Affairs.

In a statement on Thursday, September 14, Keter thanked the Head of State for the appointment saying he is grateful and honored to serve in the role.

The former CS also said he will contribute to the prosperity and stability of the Great Lakes Region in his new position.

“With humility, I wish to express my gratitude to H.E the President, Dr. William Ruto for appointing me as his Advisor on Great Lakes Region Affairs. I am deeply honored and grateful for the trust and confidence that he has placed in me by appointing me to this role.

“I am genuinely excited about the opportunity to contribute to the development, prosperity, and stability of the Great Lakes Region under his visionary leadership,” said Keter.

Keter resigned from the previous cabinet in February 2022 to contest the Kericho gubernatorial seat. However, he lost the UDA party nomination to Eric Mutai, who is now the governor.

He joined Uhuru’s cabinet in 2015 as Cabinet Secretary for Energy, a position he held until 2021 when he was moved to the Ministry of Devolution.

Prior to joining the Cabinet, Keter served as the Member of Parliament for Belgut Constituency from 2002 to 2013 and as the Senator for Kericho County from 2013 to 2015.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

